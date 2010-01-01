Unlock Your Full Potential
Find the tools and support you need to achieve your wellness goals.
Signed in as:
filler@godaddy.com
Account
Sign out
Find the tools and support you need to achieve your wellness goals.
At KuprasKinetcs, we believe in the transformative power of personalized care. As a dedicated physical therapist, Kirsten is committed to helping you achieve your health and fitness goals through a holistic approach to well-being. Whether you're recovering from an injury, aiming to improve your running form, or seeking the tranquility of one-on-one yoga sessions, Kirsten is here to guide you on your journey to optimal health.
We believe in a personalized approach to movement, taking the time to listen to your concerns and develop a customized treatment plan that meets your unique needs. We work with you every step of the way to help you achieve your health goals.
Say goodbye to commuting and waiting rooms. KuprasKinetics brings the expertise of Kirsten Kupras to a location that suits your schedule, making self-care more accessible than ever. You will recieve undivided attention during each session. Enjoy the benefits of personalized care in a private setting.
Portland, Oregon, United States
Today
By Appointment
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.